AIR to boost radio broadcasts in Andhra's ASR district with new relay station

VISAKHAPATNAM: All India Radio (AIR) is set to establish a new relay station in the Chintapalli region to improve radio broadcast access in the interior areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. This initiative aims to overcome the challenges posed by the dense forest terrain, which currently hinders effective radio transmission from the Visakhapatnam centre.

Currently, the absence of a relay centre in the Agency area means that radio transmissions from the Visakhapatnam centre are not adequately received. The 10-kW direct relay central transmitter in Visakhapatnam only covers a radius of 60 km to 70 km, leaving the dense forest areas without proper access to broadcast programmes. This new relay station, with a 5-kW central transmitter and a 75-metre tower, will extend the transmission range to approximately 40 km, bringing radio services to the people in the ASR district.

A budget of Rs 12.5 crore has been allocated for constructing a central transmitter tower in Chintapalli. The tower, standing 75 metres tall, will have a frequency capacity of 5 kW, allowing the transmission waves to cover a range of about 40 km.

Speaking to TNIE, C Subba Rao, Deputy Director General (Engineering Wing), AIR, Visakhapatnam, said, “Another relay station will come up at Vizianagaram to cover the Parvathipuram-Manyam region. Both transmitters will be established simultaneously.”

He further informed that the site survey for the construction of the relay station at Chintapalli has been completed and the relay station will be located at a high-altitude site near the Youth Training Centre in the region.

“The land allocation is complete, and we expect construction of the office and the transmitter to commence in one-and-a-half to two months. We aim to finish the project within 18 months. Currently, there are no signals available, neither from private radios nor Akashvani. Establishing this relay station will be beneficial in airing not only entertainment radio programmes but also government programmes, news, and live weather updates for those living in the interior regions,” Rao added.