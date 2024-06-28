Nellore prepares for annual Roti Festival at Bara Shaheed Dargah from July 17

NELLORE: Nellore district administration has finalised the dates for the annual Roti Festival, which is scheduled to be held from July 17 to 21 at the Bara Shaheed Dargah premises. The Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) has commenced preparations for the event, with the municipal administration department allocating funds to ensure all arrangements are in place.

The Roti Festival was officially recognised as a State event in August 2015, acknowledging its cultural and social significance. The tradition of Rottela Panduga involves devotees exchanging rotis to seek fulfilment of various wishes. Pilgrims also offer homemade rotis as thanksgiving for past wishes fulfilled, while others receive them, hoping their own wishes would be granted.

The festival’s origin dates back to the Bara Shaheed Dargah, a mausoleum housing the tombs of 12 martyred warriors who sacrificed their lives in a battle against British troops in 1751. Legend has it that these warriors, former nawabs of Carnatic Sultanate, were beheaded by rival forces, and their heads were left at the site, which eventually became the Bara Shaheed Dargah.

Ahead of the festival, civic body officials conducted a review meeting with Dargah committee members and representatives from various departments to plan arrangements.

Highlighting the event’s legacy spanning 400 years, Municipal Administration Minister Dr P Narayana underscored the festival’s role in fostering religious harmony in the region. He reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to ensuring pilgrim amenities, recalling the effective cleanliness measures implemented during the TDP government’s tenure from 2014 to 2019.