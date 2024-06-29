Andhra Pradesh: Be prepared to face rain fury, says Home Minister V Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Home Affairs and Disaster Management Vangalapudi Anitha on Friday instructed the officials concerned to carry out relief measures in the wake of rains predicted in the coming days.

Anitha visited Andhra Pradesh State Emergency Operation centre where she took stock of the situation and directed officials in the district and mandal headquarters to bring the notice to the control room for immediate assistance.

She further held a video conference with district Collectors of eight rain hit districts and inquired about the prevailing conditions on the ground and asked to form special teams for rehabilitation and rescue operations.

The Minister further instructed officials to lay special focus on low lying areas in the catchment districts of both Krishna and Godavari river and opined that there will be rainfall more than normal due to the influence of southwest monsoon.