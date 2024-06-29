Government launched crackdown on PDS mafia: Andhra Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar

KAKINADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Friday lashed out at the previous YSRC regime for its failure to implement the Public Distribution System effectively. It had made Rs 36,300 crore debt on AP State Civil Supplies Corporation, and Rs 1,600 crore arrears to farmers for the paddy procured from them, are still pending.

The Civil Supplies Corporation was run like an organised mafia for one YSRC family, he alleged.

Holding a review meeting with the district authorities on Friday, he suggested several measures for effective implementation of the Public Distribution System, and prevention of PDS rice diversion to the open market.

He said discrepancies were found in 189 out of the total 251 mandal level stock points. As many as 19 cases have already been registered against errant officials, and suppliers of foodgrains, who resorted to malpractices, have been blacklisted. A mafia operated from Kakinada to divert PDS rice to open market and a green channel from Chittoor to Kakinada was established for diversion of PDS rice. The mafia looted the State, and the poor people were severely affected, the Civil Supplies Minister said.