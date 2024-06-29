Two arrested for rape, murder of woman in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Police arrested two persons for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing a woman in Karempudi of Palnadu district. Disclosing the case details at a press meet held at Narasaraopet on Friday, district SP Mallika Garg said that the deceased woman was a resident of Oppicherla village and ran a small grocery shop for living.

Following the disputes with her husband, she lived alone at her house. She also reportedly used to sell illicit liquor and a case was booked against her by Karempudi police for the same.

On June 26, Ramavath Babu Naik (35) and his relative Banavath Balu Naik (35), residents of Masjid Bazar in Karempudi went to the victim’s house to buy liquor. A dispute arose between them and the accused hit her on the head with a pestle and raped her. They stole her earrings and fled the scene. Due to heavy blood loss, the victim died on the spot.

Upon receiving information, the police launched an investigation. Under the instructions of DIG Sarvsresta Tripathi, police formed special teams and nabbed the accused near NSP canal in Karempudi-Vinukonda road on Friday.

Mallika Garg awarded commendation certificates to the officers involved in the investigation and for arresting the accused within 24 hours after the incident was reported.