Andhra Pradesh: Will cleanse academic sector in one year, says Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development, Information Technology and Electronics Nara Lokesh has made it clear that he will take all possible steps to totally cleanse the academic sector in the coming one year.

Lokesh on Friday held a review meeting with officials of the Education Department on the changes to be made in colleges and universities, and steps to be taken to improve the academic standards.

He enquired about the existing fee structure in private engineering colleges and basic facilities in government degree and junior colleges in the State.

“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is very keen on increasing the ranking of State universities, besides laying emphasis on upgrading the curriculum to meet the growing needs of the industrial sector,” he said.

He instructed the officials to take measures to provide necessary coaching to students at the engineering colleges itself to enhance their skills and make them industry-ready. The officials should work with dedication and commitment to improve the academic standards in the colleges, he said.