Andhar Minister alleges ex-MLA Dwarampudi's family encroached Kakinada port

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar alleged that former Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy and his family have encroached on Kakinada Anchorage port and accused them of illegally transporting PDS rice to African countries.

Continuing his review of irregularities about PDS rice at Kakinada Anchorage port, on Saturday he inspected the two warehouses and directed officials to seize 5,300 metric tonnes of PDS rice stocked there. He said the case would be handed over to APCID for further investigation.

Later speaking to mediapersons, the Minister accused former MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar and his family for bringing disrepute to the country by sending PDS rice meant for distribution to poor families in the African countries. He said he was surprised to see such irregularities and the port being used as a tool for their illegal activities.

“Today I inspected two warehouses—Ashoka International and H1 warehouse—and found that in one 2,800 metric tonnes of PDS rice was stocked and in another 2,500 metric tonnes. That is a total of 5,300 metric tonnes of PDS rice stocked illegally. The Civil Supplies department managing director and the Kakinada Joint Collector will investigate further into such irregularities. We started this cleanup exercise from Kakinada and will ensure that PDS rice is not illegally stocked or sold across the State,” he said.

The Minister added that the port officials have been asked to be more vigilant and were told that they can not wash off their hands if such incidents happen in their jurisdiction. “Such illegal activity harms both farmers and beneficiaries, besides bringing a disrepute to the nation,” he said.

Later, he held a review meeting with Civil Supplies department officials and millers about paddy procurement.