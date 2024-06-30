Andhra: Laya Yoga by RGUKT faculty blends dance, music, yoga to inspire social awareness

VISAKHAPATNAM: Becoming one with nature by blending yoga with rhythms of dance and music, Akkineni Satya Sridhar has crafted ‘Laya Yoga (Rhythmic Yoga)’ concept to create awareness among people on river conservation and patriotism.

A Yoga faculty at RGUKT, Nuzvid campus, Satya Sridhar’s pioneering art form at various mega events had received widespread recognition from former President Ramnath Kovind, former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Understanding the pulse of the current generation, Sridhar aligned yoga, what he knows best, with the Namami Gange project, a Central government’s flagship programme to conserve river Ganga. Adding dance and music to this special art, Sridhar created Laya Yoga, which is garnering accolades from across the nation.

The students with their flexibility have mastered yoga asanas and combining these postures with patriotic songs like Vandematram, has been creating social consciousness among the people on aspects like river conservation and women empowerment, besides instilling patriotism. So far, the RGUKT team has performed ‘Vandemataram’ 27 times and ‘Namami Gange’ 28 times, receiving appreciation from millions.