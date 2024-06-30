Andhra: Laya Yoga by RGUKT faculty blends dance, music, yoga to inspire social awareness

VISAKHAPATNAM: Becoming one with nature by blending yoga with rhythms of dance and music, Akkineni Satya Sridhar has crafted ‘Laya Yoga (Rhythmic Yoga)’ concept to create awareness among people on river conservation and patriotism.
A Yoga faculty at RGUKT, Nuzvid campus, Satya Sridhar’s pioneering art form at various mega events had received widespread recognition from former President Ramnath Kovind, former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Understanding the pulse of the current generation, Sridhar aligned yoga, what he knows best, with the Namami Gange project, a Central government’s flagship programme to conserve river Ganga. Adding dance and music to this special art, Sridhar created Laya Yoga, which is garnering accolades from across the nation.
The students with their flexibility have mastered yoga asanas and combining these postures with patriotic songs like Vandematram, has been creating social consciousness among the people on aspects like river conservation and women empowerment, besides instilling patriotism. So far, the RGUKT team has performed ‘Vandemataram’ 27 times and ‘Namami Gange’ 28 times, receiving appreciation from millions.
Since 2011, the RGUKT Nuzvid Yogasala has trained over 20,000 individuals across Andhra Pradesh, promoting yoga. Speaking to TNIE, Satya Sridhar Akkineni said, “Students nowadays are focused mostly on studies and neglecting physical wellbeing. Yoga not only helps strengthen the body but also the mind. This Laya Yoga programme aims to make people understand how yoga helps in physical and mental health. The programme is also intended to instil patriotism among people. For this, cooperation and encouragement from the State and Central governments are very much needed.”
Kedarisetti Akhila, a 4th year BTech ECE student at RGUKT, told TNIE: “I have spent the past five years practising yoga at the Yogashala. As a member of the Namami Gange Yoga team, I’ve participated in many performances to raise awareness about river pollution. Our dream is to perform before the Prime Minister.”
Another student Sigalapalli Prameela, a native of Umagiri village in Srikakulam district said, “I have been a member of the rhythmic yoga team performing ‘Vandemataram’ for two years, a tribute to our soldiers designed by our guru.”