Andhra Pradesh health facilities recognised with four National Quality Assurance Standards awards

VIJAYAWADA: The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department has won four National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) awards. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has selected four health care facilities, including the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ponnur of Guntur district and the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Guntur district, the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Garividi of Vizianagaram district, and the Health and Wellness Centre in Dondapadu of Krishna district. These facilities have been recognised by (NQAS) National Quality Assurance Standards for meeting high standards in medical and health department services.

Nodal Officer Dr Vijayalakshmi, PO Subramaniam, and Quality Assurance PO Dr Ramadevi received the awards from Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pratap Rao Ganapathy Rao Jadhav in New Delhi.

On this Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Venkateswar lauded the team led by Dr Vijayalakshmi. The Commissioner suggested improving medical and health services to meet national quality standards. He urged them to work with dedication to gain recognition for the department among the public, following the directions of the Minister of Health and Medical Education Y Satyakumar Yadav and Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu.

He encouraged them to strive for more awards by implementing high standards in medical health facilities.