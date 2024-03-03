IMD forecasts warmer summer for Andhra Pradesh amidst El Niño conditions

VIJSAKHAPATNAM : Attributing to the prevailing El Niño conditions, Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience hotter days than normal during summer, predicts the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD’s Long Range Forecast (LRF) for the seasonal temperatures during the hot weather season (March to May) predicts above-normal and minimum temperatures for the State during this period. Additionally, an increase in heatwaves and higher temperatures than usual is predicted.

At present, El Niño conditions are dominating the equatorial Pacific, with sea surface temperatures (SSTs) registering above-normal levels across the region, IMD forecasts and stated, “The latest Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS) forecast indicates that El Niño conditions are likely to weaken during the upcoming season and turn to neutral thereafter.”

El Niño usually results in a weaker monsoon in India. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) foresees a shift to neutral conditions from El Niño as the monsoon season begins, potentially leading to increased rainfall.

According to the latest weather forecast by IMD Amaravati, maximum temperatures are expected to exceed normal levels by 2-3 degrees Celsius in isolated areas across Rayalaseema. Several parts of the state have already experienced elevated temperatures.