VIJAYAWADA : YSRC MPs Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (Rajya Sabha) and Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (Lok Sabha), and MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad officially joined the TDP in the presence of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. The exit of the three leaders from the ruling party had created a flutter in political circles.

Vasantha Krishna Prasad and his followers joined the yellow party at Naidu’s residence in Hyderabad. Vemireddy was inducted into the TDP at a meeting organised in Nellore, while Srikrishna Devarayulu joined the party during a public meeting organised as part of the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ campaign at Gurazala in Palnadu district.

Speaking to reporters after joining the TDP, Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad emphasised on the need to balance development and welfare in the State. “Industries should be established in the State, which will further generate employment. This will be possible only if Chandrababu Naidu is at the helm of affairs.”

Further, he expressed that although he had worked hard for the YSRC as a legislator, he was not given due credit. “Development of my constituency was also ignored,” he claimed.

Extending a warm welcome to Vemireddy, Naidu announced that the former will contest the Nellore Lok Sabha segment. Lashing out at the Chief Minister, the TDP supremo said, “Jagan Mohan Reddy feels that only he should be the king and all others his slaves.”