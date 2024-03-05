Shivaratri festivities at Durga temple from March 8

VIJAYAWADA : Authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri said elaborate arrangements are being made for the week-long Maha Sivarathri festivities in the temple.

In an official statement on Monday, SDMSD executive officer KS Rama Rao said the festivities will commence with traditional rituals such as Mangala Snanam and decoration of possession idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Kanaka Durga for the festivities followed by Trikala Abhishekams and Kalyanotsavam on March 8.

The temple authorities planned to organise Rathotsavam and Avabruthotsavam on the following days.

“The festivities will be conducted in the newly renovated Lord Malleswara Swamy temple premises where the possession idols will be decorated and Kalyanotsavam will be performed,” said the EO.

Expecting more than 4 lakh devotees would visit the temple during the festivities, the EO informed that extra care was taken to make sure no untoward incidents are reported.