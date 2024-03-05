TDP-JSP to release BC Declaration

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naiduand Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will release the Backward Classes Declaration at a public meeting christened ‘Jayaho BC’ near NagarjunaUniversity on Tuesday.

A meeting held under the leadership of former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu at the TDP headquarterson Monday, deliberated onthe BC Declaration.

Briefing mediapersons after themeeting, TDP State president Katchannaidu said the BCs stood solidly by the TDP at all times and the party is committed to their social, economic and political empowerment.

The BC Declaration has beendrafted after taking in into consideration various aspects, he said. Highlighting the problems of BCs,Yanamala said, “They are yet to getsocial justice. BC caste census shouldbe conducted to ensure their empowerment in all aspects as the exercisewas last undertaken during the Britishrule.”

Alleging that the BCs suffered alot during the YSRC regime, he deploredthe indifference of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy towardssocial, economic and politicalempowerment of Backward Classesin the State.