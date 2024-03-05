Triangular fight for Mylavaram TDP ticket; Vasantha hopeful of getting it

VIJAYAWADA: A triangular fight seems to begoing on within the TDP for Mylavaram Assembly seat. While sitting MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, who quit the ruling YSRC and joined the TDP, is vying for the seat, former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and senior TDP leader Bommasani Subba Raoare also aspiring to contestfrom the same constituency. Until the joining of Krishna Prasad, the fight for the TDP ticket was between Uma and Bommasani. Now, Krishna Prasad has emerged as thestrong contender for Mylavaram TDP ticket.

According to sources in the TDP, the party leadership may choose Krishna Prasad for Mylavaram. It is speculated that Uma and decided to ironout their differences and work together in the direction of one of them getting the TDP ticket. Uma, who went tothe residence of Bommasani to console his ailing mother, said Bommasani will participate in‘Sankharavam’ meetings being organised by him in the constituency.

This indicates thatboth the leaders have joinedhands to pressurise the party leadership against the allotment of Mylavaram seat toKrishna Prasad. However, a day after Uma’s announcement, Bommasanihas clarified that he is still aspiring for Mylavaram seat. Maintaining that he will abide by the decision taken by the party, Bommasani made it clear that he will not participate inany programmes along with Uma in Mylavaram.On the other hand, Krishna Prasad, who is confident of gettingthe seat, is making phonecalls to TDP leaders in Mylavaram seeking their support.