YSRC MLC pays homage to Veerappan

CHITTOOR : A video of MLC KRJ Bharath unveiling the memorial stupa of sandalwood smuggler Veerappan at Kakarlavanka in Santhipuram mandal in Chittoor district on Sunday went viral on social media platforms on Monday, sparking widespread discussion. Despite Veerappan’s infamous reputation for his activities in Tamil Nadu, the villagers worship him. In this view, a stupa was constructed in his memory.

Vanniyakula Kshatriyas, who hold traditional authority in Kakarlavanka under Abakaloddi Panchayat, paid homage to Veerappan by unveiling their flag, showcasing his enduring influence in the region’s cultural landscape.

A YSRC leader from Chittoor division said, “It is not about supporting Veerappan. As residents of Kakarlavanka and other surrounding villages have been worshipping Veerappan, the YSRC will always respect their belief.”

At a programme in Kuppam, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that Bharath would contest against TDP supremo and seven-time MLA from the segment N Chandrababu Naidu.