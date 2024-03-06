TDP, YSRC intensify electioneering in Guntur LS segment

GUNTUR : Both ruling YSRC and Opposition Telugu Desam have intensified their campaigns to reach out to the public and solidify their winning chances in Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.

Since its inception, in 1952, Guntur Lok Sabha segment had been a bastion to the Congress party. However, in the past two decades, TDP managed to maintain a strong hold in the constituency. Despite its many efforts, YSRC failed to turn the Congress voters in their favour and lost to TDP with slight vote difference in the past two elections.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reportedly asked Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu to contest from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency as he wanted to field a BC candidate from the segment. However, Krishnadevarayulu changed loyalties and joined TDP.

Recovering from the blow, YSRC top brass named Ummareddy Venkata Ramana, a leader from Kapu community and son of veteran leader and MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu. As Ramana was reportedly unkeen to contest the election, after several discussions, the party high command announced Ramana’s brother-in-law and sitting legislator from Ponnur, Kilari Rosaiah.

On the other hand, to give a tough competition to YSRC candidate NRI medical professional Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar is almost certain to contest as TDP nominee, after sitting MP Galla Jayadev decided to stay away from politics. Though Chandrasekhar was initially tipped to contest from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency, TDP shifted him to Guntur after MP Krishnadevarayulu jumped to TDP.

To prevent Galla’s departure to affect TDP’s winning chances in Guntur, the principal Opposition party is likely to field the financially strong Dr Chandrasekhar. After reportedly getting a nod from TDP high command, he met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and sought his support.