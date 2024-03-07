15-year-old in Andhra Pradesh dies by suicide after ‘boyfriend’ refuses to marry

VIJAYAWADA : A 15-year-old minor girl reportedly died by suicide after her boyfriend allegedly refused to marry her on Tuesday night. The incident happened in Nandigama village under Pedana mandal and Pedana police registered a case against the accused boy.

According to Pedana police, the accused, Pamarthi Prabhukumar, reportedly befriended the girl and exploited her sexually by on the pretext of marrying her.

When the girl found out to be pregnant, Prabhu Kumar allegedly gave some unidentified pills suspected to be contraceptive pills which resulted in the termination of the pregnancy.

Later, the parents of the girl came to know about the incident and demanded the boy to marry the girl for which he refused.

“Felt depressed, the girl died by suicide. A case has been registered against Prabhu and arrested him,” said the Pedana police.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000