AP govt’s efforts to uphold women’s rights outlined

VIJAYAWADA : Imperative for organisations to cultivate environments that respect and value women in the workplace was highlighted during an event organised by AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA).

The event, organised to commemorate International Women’s Day at AP High Court Lawyers Association in Vijayawada on Wednesday, was attended by Justice AV Sesha Sai.

Addressing the gathering, he outlined the State government’s efforts in enacting various Acts to uphold women’s rights and ensure their protection in the workplace. He referenced significant Supreme Court cases such as Vishaka Vs State of Rajasthan and Aureliano Fernandes Vs State of Goa, which led to the formulation of guidelines mandating the establishment of committees to safeguard women’s interests in the workplace.

Justice Rao Ragunandana Rao commended the increasing representation of women in the judiciary, expressing optimism for continued progress. He urged women to aspire for growth and development in their respective fields.

Justice K Manmadha Rao affirmed that existing laws are instrumental in addressing the challenges women encounter in the workplace. High Court Judges Justice BS Bhanumathi and Justice Jyothirmayi Pratapa also shared their insights.

AP High Court Lawyers Association president K Janaki Rami Reddy, public prosecutor Nagireddy, APSLSA member secretary Majji Babitha, and several others were also present and shared their insights.