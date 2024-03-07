Vijayawada Municipal Corporation transforms flyover pillars into vertical gardens

VIJAYAWADA : Aiming to create a green haven amidst urban infrastructure, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has taken up steps to adorn the pillars of Benz Circle flyovers with vertical gardens. This initiative will help in mitigating rising pollution levels on the highway.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has constructed two flyovers, one towards Kolkata and other towards Chennai, over Benz Circle. This development has significantly alleviated traffic congestion at the ever-busy junction, bringing relief to locals.

However, increase in vehicular movements has spiked the pollution levels darkening the walls and pillars of the flyovers. To address this issue sustainably, VMC has begun concrete steps to adorn the pillars with green plants and indirectly reduce pollution.

The first flyover at Benz Circle comprised 48 pillars, while the new flyover was constructed with 57 pillars. Funded by 15th Finance Air Pollution grant, out of a total 105 pillars, the VMC authorities have undertaken the development of vertical gardens for 60 pillars. Over 50 per cent of works has been completed thus far.

Officials who successfully established vertical gardens for 30 pillars on the initial flyover as part of the first phase are now extending their efforts to the new flyover. Progress has been made on 10 pillars in the second phase, and efforts to complete the remaining pillars have been expedited.

Emphasising the aesthetic and health benefits of greenery, Aruna Nandanavanam, an ayurvedic doctor, lauded the initiative and highlighted the importance of plants in filtering atmospheric pollution.

The visually captivating design was initially implemented by the VMC for the Kanakadurga flyover and vertical gardens back in 2017.

However, officials from the NHAI criticised the approach, particularly the utilisation of pillars for garden installation. In response, the Benz Circle project incorporated a mesh around the flyover pillars to support the vertical garden, addressing concerns raised by the NHAI officials.

Furthermore, VMC officials took meticulous precautions to prevent any potential issues with the NHAI without touching the pillar physically. Additionally, a drip irrigation method was employed to ensure adequate plant water supply.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC Executive Engineer Prasad said that the new project would address the accumulating pollution under bridges. He further mentioned that the maintenance contract has been awarded to Operational Eminence, ensuring daily upkeep of the vertical garden.