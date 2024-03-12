Coromandel delivers 200 drones to women SHGs

GUNTUR: Coromandel International Limited, India’s leading agri solutions provider, announced its participation in the Indian government’s mission to fortify the nation’s agricultural sector through the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme.

The firm has delivered 200 cutting-edge drones to women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) as part of efforts to modernise farming practised and empowering rural women.

In a virtual event organised by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers across 11 locations, including Abbineniguntapalem village in Pedanandipadu mandal of Guntur district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over 1,000 drones, with 200 supplied by Coromandel International Ltd.

Guntur Zilla Parishad chairperson Henry Christina, Indian Fertilisers Director Anurag Rohitgi, Acharya NG Ranga University V-C R Sharada Jayalakshmi Devi and Coromandel International Ltd Vice President GV Subbareddy were present.

These drones will be utilised by women SHG members in AP, Telangana, and Karnataka, with the added provision of training for local women pilots.Executive Vice Chairman Arun Alagappan,highlighted the significance of modernising farming techniques for sustainable food production and economic growth. In addition to supplying drones, Coromandel ensures comprehensive training and technical support to maximise the benefits of this technology for farmers.