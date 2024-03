VIJAYAWADA: As many as 87 mandals in six districts of the State have been declared as drought-affected on the basis of rainfall received and other conditions, including scarcity of drinking water, fodder for cattle, drop in groundwater levels during the Northeast Monsoon 2023-24 (Rabi).

This is in addition to the 103 mandals that were declared drought-hit in November last year. Majority of these mandals are in the Rayalaseema region.

Special Chief Secretary (disaster management) of Revenue Department Ajay Jain issued orders declaring 63 mandals as severe and 24 as moderate drought- affected. These mandals were declared drought-hit as per the reports submitted by the respective district collectors.

Of the 87 mandals, the highest of 31 are in Prakasam, followed by 18 in Kurnool, 14 in Anantapur, 13 in Nandyal, 10 in Nellore and one in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Ajay Jain directed the district collectors to notify the drought-hit mandals so that farmers can avail credit facilities, and take up relief operations. According to officials, relief operations include creation of more workdays under NREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and also providing basic amenities for those who are engaged to work under the employment scheme.