Kakatiya Dynasty inscription found in AP's Prakasam

ONGOLE: A stone inscription belonging to the Prataparudra Deva of the Kakatiya Dynasty was recently found in Kotcherlakota village of Donakonda mandal in Prakasam district. The inscription was discovered by the local historian and Yerragondapalem Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad.

According to Srinivasa Prasad, the inscription, written in Telugu and Sanskrit languages, was engraved on a slab located in front of Sri Ramalingeswara temple in the village and has Telugu characters, which can be dated back to 1299 CE.

Further, the epigraphy director of the Mysore-Archaeological Society of India (ASI), K Muniratnam Reddy said the inscription records the details of lands gifted for providing food offerings to Mulasthana Ramanadhadeva of Kottacherlu by Machaya Nayaka, a governor of the place during the reign of Pratapa Rudradeva.