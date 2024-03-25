Andhra Pradesh: Dissidence hits TDP in reserved seats

PARVATHIPURAM: At a time when TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is making all out efforts to return to power in the ensuing elections with the help of his alliance partners JSP and BJP, the party seems to be facing dissidence in SC and ST reserved Assembly constituencies of Parvathipuram-Manyam district.

The district has been a bastion of the ruling YSRC since its inception. The YSRC won Salur (ST), Kurupam (ST), and Palakonda (ST) Assembly segments in the 2014 elections. It lost only Parvathipuram (SC) segment by a small margin. In the 2019 elections, the YSRC made a clean sweep in the district by winning all the seats.

Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Peedika Rajanna Dora (Salur), former Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani (Kurupam), and Viswasaraya Kalavathi (Palakonda) have been determined to score a hat-trick wins in the ensuing elections. Alajangi Jogarao has intensified his efforts to win from Parvathipuram for the second time.

The TDP had named candidates for three of the Assembly segments in the first list. Parvathipuram was allotted to Bonela Vijaya Chandra, Kurupam to Toyyaka Jagadeeswari, and Salur to Gummadi Sandhyarani.

Vijaya Chandra and Jagadeeswari are contesting the elections for the first time. Sandhyarani unsuccessfully contested from Salur in 2009 and from Araku Lok Sabha seat in 2014.

Former MLA Bobbili Chiranjeevulu had failed to get ticket from Parvathipuram. Though Parvathipuram is an SC reserved constituency, the majority of electorate belongs to BCs, who pay a key role in the electoral fortunes of candidates. Dwarapureddy Jagadeesh, who hails from Koppula Velama community, and Chiranjeevulu are said to be opposing the candidature of Vijaya Chandra on the pretext that he is a non-local.