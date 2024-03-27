Minors should not be used for electioneering: APSCPCR chairman

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) chairman K Appa Rao and members G Sitaram, Jangam Rajendra Prasad and Triparna Adilakshmi emphasised that children aged below 18 should not be used for election-related activities, including transporting and distribution of election-related material in any form, for the upcoming elections in the State.

Addressing a meeting held in Guntur on Tuesday, they said the Election Commission of India has informed the political parties not to use minors for electioneering and if found in violation of direction, stern action will be taken.

The commission chairman and members said that it came to notice that some political parties are using minors for electioneering and given such incidents, they have held the present meeting. “Children are sensitive and immature. The work entrusted to them as part of electioneering will negatively influence their minds, hence political parties should desist from engaging them,” they stressed.