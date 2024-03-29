IPLC principal stresses need for poll awareness

ONGOLE: Every person should have awareness on electioneering and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) norms, stated Indira Priyadarshini Law College (IPLC) principal K Nataraja Kumar.

Attending as a chief guest for the third Legal Literacy Camp at B Nidamanuru village in Naguluppalapadu mandal on Thursday, he explained the regulations listed under the MCC and appealed to the people, especially youth, to cast their votes in the ensuing elections without fail.

IPLC correspondent and secretary CV Rama Krishna Rao said people should not allow any political party leaders to bribe them to get their votes. “Don’t fall prey to freebies and think twice while you cast your vote in favour of any contestants of the ensuing elections. All law students should create awareness among people regarding this matter,” Rama Krishna Rao appealed.

Students along with the lecturers of the college and legal experts explained various laws and Acts to the villagers and brought awareness regarding many social evils including dowry and child marriages during the camp.