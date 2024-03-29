Three Andhra district officials discuss plans to step up vigil at borders

VIJAYAWADA : Collectors of Palnadu, Suryapet and Nalgonda presided over an interstate coordination meeting on Thursday to chalk out plans to strengthen security at border checkposts and to conduct joint operations for the effective implementation of model code of conduct (MCC).

Palnadu district superintendent of police (SP) Y Ravi Shankar Reddy along with Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti participated in the meeting, which was presided by Suryapet district Collector S Venkata Rao and SP BJ Rahul Hegde and Nalgonda district Collector Dasari Hari Chandana and SP Chandhana Deepthi.

During the meeting, officials discussed security measures to be taken during vehicle inspections at all the nine checkposts sharing borders with Telangana and instructed officials of excise and forest departments to intensify the vehicular checks during night hours. The officials also discussed ways to monitor law and order and work out deployment of forces on the borders during the MCC keeping in view the upcoming elections.

Issues related to controlling interstate crimes and ways to enhance cooperation and joint strategies to address election-related activities were discussed. The officials of the three districts agreed to share intelligence, resources and other details pertaining to illegal transportation of unaccounted cash and liquor.