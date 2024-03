VIJAYAWADA: The TDP on Friday released the fourth and final list of its candidates for nine Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats. The TDP is contesting 144 Assembly constituencies and announced candidates for all of them in four spells.

Similarly, the TDP also announced candidates for all the 17 Parliamentary seats it is contesting as part of the tripartite alliance. After announcing candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats in the first list, the TDP now released the second list of candidates for the remaining four constituencies.

The long-wait of former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao came to an end as he got the ticket to contest from Bheemili Assembly constituency, his choice. Similarly, party senior and another former minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao has also been fielded in from Cheepurupalli.

Though Venkata Rao aspired to contest from Etcherla constituency in Srikakulam district, he could not get the nomination for the seat as it was allotted to the BJP as part of the alliance.

Former minister Gummanur Jayaram, who recently joined the TDP from the YSRC got ticket to contest from Guntakal Assembly constituency.

The other candidates are: K Venkata Ramesh Naidu (Paderu), G Lakshmi (Darsi), S Subramanyam (Rajampet), Veerabhadra Goud (Alur), Daggupati Venkateshwar Prasad (Anantapur Urban) and K Venkata Prasad (Kadiri). In fact, the Kadiri seat was first announced to Venkata Prasad’s wife but she was later replaced with Venkata Prasad.