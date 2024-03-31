Visakhapatnam: Babji takes charge as TDP district chief

VISAKHAPATNAM: Senior leader Gandi Babji took charge as TDP Visakhapatnam district president at the party office on Saturday.

TDP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat lauded Babji for always encouraging party workers. He assured Babji that he will get due recognition after the yellow party comes to power.

Stating that the people had withstood the five-year autocratic rule of the YSRC, Gajuwaka TDP nominee Palla Srinivasa Rao urged every TDP activist to strive towards bringing the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance to power in the State.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu assuming charge as the chief minister of the State is the need of the hour, asserted.

Gandi Babji said he would do justice to the responsibility given to him.