13th century stone inscription unearthed in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: A 13th century Telugu stone inscription was found near Ayyambottapalli village at Yerragondapalem mandal of Prakasam district recently. The inscription belongs to Kakatiya Rudrama Devi period of Kayastha chief Janniga Deva. The stone inscription is engraved on a Nandi pillar found in the village.

A team led by the local historian and Y Palem Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad. This Kayastha chief Jannigadeva inscription is engraved with Telugu language details, and dated in Saka 1184, Dundubhi, Bhadrapada, Su 15, Thursday, Lunar eclipse - August 31, 1262 CE.

This inscription record the gift of Guruvu village, offering it to the Lord Sri Giri (Mallikarjuna Deva of Srisailam) by the Jannigadeva, a subordinate of Kakatiya Rudramadevi for the merit of his uncle Gagayya Saahi. The gift is said to be offered on the occasion of the lunar eclipse. Further, it mentioned the epithets of Jannigadeva viz, Martha a kanda pracha, Damodara Dispatta, Ekangaveera and Kalingaraya Lalatalastha etc.