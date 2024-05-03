GMCANA donates Rs 5 lakh-equipment to GGH

GUNTUR: In a major boost to Guntur Government General Hospital, Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America (GMCANA) has donated equipment worth Rs 5 lakh to the anesthesia department, informed hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar on Thursday.

He said that the GMCANA group has come forward to construct two more blocks in the existing Dr Podila Prasad Super Speciality and Trauma Centre on the hospital premises with Rs 10 crore. The centre is a gift from GMCANA, members of alumni of Guntur Medical College, ably supported by a magnanimous donation of Rs 5 crore by Venkat Prasad Podila, a gastroenterologist settled in the USA.

The facility was developed in 2014 in Public Private Partnership mode with the State government. It has taken six years to be completed and is the first major additional facility to GGH in several years.

The building is centred around a trauma centre with supportive services, including an emergency care centre, imaging centre, laboratory services, operation theatres.

As the patients at mother and child care unit have been suffering with the shortage of beds and lack of the latest facilities, the government has decided to construct a new building for the unit about eight years ago. The GMCANA has chipped in to provide 50 per cent of the total cost. Though the works started, due to various reasons, they were delayed. So GMCANA has decided to fund the project completely.