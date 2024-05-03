I will resolve perennial problems of Rajahmundry: Margani Bharatram

Margani Bharatram, a film actor turned politician, is the first BC MP elected to the Lok Sabha from Rajahmundry. He did his management degree in the USA. His father Margani Nageswara Rao is a well-known BC leader in the State. He is popular as ‘Common Man MP’ in the erstwhile undivided East Godavari district for his easy accessibility to people. The sitting YSRC MP is in the fray from Rajahmundry City Assembly segment. In an interview with KV Sailendra, Margani Bharatram explained his vision to develop Rajahmundry City if elected.

What made you contest in the Assembly election?

I have entered the fray as per the directions of YSRC supremo and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. I am happy to contest the MLA seat. As an MLA, I will have an opportunity to concentrate more on development of Rajahmundry City. I have taken it as a challenge.

What are your achievements as an MP of Rajahmundry?

The Centre has sanctioned six flyovers for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency to ease traffic congestion on highways. Morampudi flyover is fast coming up. Road Over Bridges are also coming up in Anaparthi and Nidadavolu Assembly constituencies. I got Rs 375 crore sanctioned for the development of Madhurapudi airport and Rs 275 crore for Rajahmundry railway station. The State government has also sanctioned Rs 125 crore for various development projects in the city. Happy Street, Food Plaza and Pushkar Plaza have come up in the city. The beautification of the Cultural Capital of AP has also been taken up as part of the development projects. I am planning to set up Fashion Street in the city. On law and order front, the blade batch menace in the city has been completely wiped out, creating a peaceful atmosphere.

Are you confidant of breaching the TDP bastion?

The BJP and TDP MLAs did nothing for the development of the city though they represented Rajahmundry in 2014 and 2019. The sitting TDP MLA, who is reluctant to meet the people of the constituency, has failed to ensure its development. The electorate is frustrated with the dismal performance of the TDP MLA. Hence, they will certainly give their massive mandate to me.

How do you tackle the major issues of the city?

The city needs proper underground drainage system. The drinking water supply in the city should also be strengthened. I am the first MP to speak in the Lok Sabha underlining the need for cleansing Godavari River. I have also got a government medical college sanctioned for Rajahmundry by taking the matter to the Chief Minister’s notice. I promise to resolve the long pending civic issues of the city, besides focusing on infrastructure development, if elected.

What is the people’s response to your election campaign?

I have been interacting with a cross section of people in the city as part of my electioneering. The response is tremendous. I am also getting support from different communities in the city. I am confidant of winning the election with a huge majority. The YSRC will also achieve landslide victory in the State for its commitment to the people’s welfare and development.

How do you assess the TDP-led tripartite alliance?

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan have formed an opportunistic alliance with the BJP, unable to face the YSRC in the elections. The plans of tripartite alliance to grab power in the State should be thwarted to ensure that welfare schemes and development programmes initiated by Jagan continue without any hindrance.