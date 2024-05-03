YSRC launches ‘Jagan Kosam Siddham’ door-to-door campaign

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has embarked on yet another door-to-door campaign, ‘Jagan Kosam Siddham’ (We are ready for Jagan), to take the promises made under the YSRC’s manifesto - Navaratanalu Plus - to all 1.67 crore households in the State.

Previously, under the party’s ‘Siddham’ and ‘Memanta Siddham’ campaigns, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy toured the length and breadth of the State, highlighting the initiatives taken by his government over the past 58 months.

Launching the new campaign, YSRC general secretary and government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, “As part of ‘Jagan Kosam Siddham’, the party’s activists will visit every household and tell people about how Jagan had fulfilled 99% of the promises made in the 2019 manifesto. They will also tell people what Jagan will do for them, if voted to power once again.”

He explained that the party members will personally visit every household and deliver Jagan’s vision directly to the common people. The message will be taken to the 47,000 booths set up by the party across the State.

Through this campaign, ordinary citizens will also be declared as Jagan’s star campaigners, Sajjala said. He added, “We have already selected 12 commoners as our star campaigners. While other parties choose movie stars, we have chosen people of the State to be our star campaigners. They will be campaigning for the party and spread the word on how Jagan is working to uplift the society.”