Andhra Pradesh: 87.61 per cent of students qualify POLYCET-2024

VIJAYAWADA: Around 87.61% of students have qualified in the POLYCET-2024 entrance exam, announced Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani. Releasing the results on Wednesday, she underscored the achievement of 1,24,430 out of 1,42,035 candidates, who appeared for the examination.

Highlighting the gender dynamics, Nagarani noted, “Among 56,464 girls who took the exam, an impressive 89.81 per cent passed, while 86.16 per cent of the 85,561 boys qualified.” The Commissioner elaborated on the pass criteria, stating, “While the minimum qualifying marks for POLYCET are 30 out of 120, SC and ST candidates are exempt from this requirement.”

In a significant development, Nagarani announced the commencement of the new academic year on June 10. With 18,141 seats available in 88 government polytechnics and 64,729 seats in 179 private polytechnics, opportunities abound for prospective students. Admission to 2, 3, and 3.5-year diploma courses will be offered across 267 colleges, totaling 82,870 seats.

“We have facilitated employment for 11,000 polytechnic graduates last academic year alone,” Nagarani said. Furthermore, she highlighted initiatives to enhance educational quality, such as the National Board of Accreditation for 36 government polytechnics.