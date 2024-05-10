Rs 8 cr unaccounted cash seized at Garikapadu checkpost, two held

VIJAYAWADA : Flying squad and Jaggaiahpet police recovered Rs 8.36 crore undocumented cash from a truck, ferrying PVC pipes, at the Garikapadu checkpost late on Wednesday. They also detained the truck driver and cleaner and the money has been handed over to officials of the Election Commission of India. The truck, bearing registration number AP03 TA 4666, arrived the checkpost around 1 am. It was heading to Guntur from Medak in Telangana.

Duty officers asked the driver for documents of the vehicle and inspected the truck. They found a special compartment beneath the driver’s seat and opened it to find five bags of currency notes. Officials said the truck is registered under the name of one Shaik Aziz, a resident of Chittoor district. Meanwhile, police are questioning truck driver Ch Shanmugan (40) and cleaner P Sekhar Reddy (24).

On receiving the information, senior officials rushed to the checkpost and seized the cash. A case under relevant sections of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was registered against the duo.