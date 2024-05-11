Andhra Pradesh: Punters placing high stakes on winning chances of political parties

VIJAYAWADA : With the general elections around the corner, there is a bustling betting scenario in the State where the punters and political enthusiasts are putting stakes on the winning chances of political parties and its candidates across the State.

Unlike the previous elections, the political scenario in the State turned conclusive with TDP, JSP and BJP forming an alliance on one side, while the ruling YSRC led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the other.

Betting on the chances of forming the government or candidate in particular or his/her majority has become a common practice for businessmen, political enthusiasts, including leaders from the neighbouring States, as they are allegedly actively participating in the poll betting. According to sources, betting stakes, in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, are allegedly being placed on various factors such as poll results of Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram segment or over Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s majority in Pulivendula segment.

It is found that punters are showing interest in placing their stakes on winning chances of Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) from Gudivada, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu from Kuppam, Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri, Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and Bonda Umamaheshwara Rao from Vijayawada Central and others. Betting stakes are also high on winning chances of fierce electoral battles between APCC chief YS Sharmila and her cousin YS Avinash Reddy in Kadapa, and between brothers Kesineni Srinivas and Kesineni Sivanath from Vijayawada Lok Sabha segments.

Interestingly, the aqua traders, businessmen and NRIs belonging to Godavari districts reportedly placing high-stake bets on the poll result of Bhimavaram, Amalapuram, Narsapuram, Undi, Kakinada, Achanta, Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Vizag, Tekkali, and Rajamahendravaram. “In some cases, punters are placing their bets on the number of votes for candidates and other criteria. Since the election process is not completed, the betting process is a little bit slow. Huge amounts of bets are expected after elections and a week before the counting,” said a resident of Labbipet.