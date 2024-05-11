Unkept promises disappoint Jammalmadugu voters

KADAPA: Jammalmadugu, a name familiar across the two Telugu States and once synonymous with factionalism, has seen a decline in its influence over the years. Despite its historical significance, many longstanding issues within the Assembly constituency remain unresolved and promises made during elections often forgotten. Key developmental projects such as the establishment of a steel plant, textile park, and Gandikota’s transformation into a tourism hub have remained elusive.

Encompassing the mandals of Yerraguntla, Jammalmadugu, Peddamudium, Mailavaram, Muddanuru, and Kondapur, the area is home to a diverse demographic, including a significant population of SCs, Reddys, Weavers, BCs, and minority communities.

Notable tourist attractions include the Jain temples in Gandikota and Danavulapadu, Kanyatheertham, Agasteshwara Kona, the Gandikota project, and the Mailavaram reservoir.

Since 1955, the Jammalmadugu constituency has witnessed 15 elections, with members of the Reddy community prevailing in all, but two instances. The area’s political landscape has been historically dominated by figures such as Ponnapureddy Shiva Reddy and Tatireddy Narasimha Reddy, with factionalism gradually waning over time. In recent years, the competition has intensified with Dr Sudheer Reddy and C Adinarayana Reddy vying for electoral success.