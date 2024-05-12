Land Titling Act poses no threat at all: Sajjala

Levelling allegations against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government over the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act is nothing but a mischief, asserts YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, in an interview with Harshita Nagpal and P Hareesh. Finding fault with the Election Commission of India (ECI) for seeking clarifications from the State government for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the distribution of welfare aid, he alleges that the NDA is influencing the poll panel. Excerpts:

The Land Titling Act seems to the burning issue right now. What is your take?

It is not a burning issue at all. In a democracy, how can an individual take away others’ land and mortgage it or sell it as alleged by the Opposition. The Act is beneficial to the title holder and helps resolve land disputes. The government has assured the people that the Act will not be implemented now. Land resurvey will be completed first in the State. Once boundaries are demarcated, documents will be made and then there will not be any litigation in the future. So far, land resurvey in 6,000 villages has been completed. We will implement the Land Titling Act only after the survey is done. So, where is the threat?

The ECI has sought clarification on why the government wants to release the welfare aid three days before polling even though the announcement about the release was made earlier itself. What is your response?

The ECI seems to be crossing its limits. We respect the ECI decision, irrespective of whether it gives us permission or not. After the TDP entered into an alliance with the BJP, the ECI had started pressurising the YSRC government. Additionally, the ECI did not prevent any other government from disbursing welfare aid. Why this discrimination?

Will APCC chief YS Sharmila’s entry into the poll fray from Kadapa have an adverse impact on YSRC prospects?

Not at all. When the YSRC was floated, the Congress had divided the family and at that time also we won comfortably. Not only as the natural heir of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, but as a natural leader, Jagan has proven his mettle.