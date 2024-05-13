Ensuring efficiencey of electoral process is our priority: Krishna district Collector

VIJAYAWADA: Our top priority is ensuring the integrity and efficiency of the electoral process, asserted District Election Officer and Krishna District Collector DK Balaji. He inspected the counting centre at Krishna University on Sunday ahead of elections.

The Collector was accompanied by Machilipatnam Parliament General Observer John Kingsly and inspected the setup of reception centres, strong rooms and vehicle parking areas designated for various constituencies.

Emphasising the importance of meticulous preparation, Balaji issued instructions to fortify the facilities against potential rain, ordering the installation of waterproof tents. The barricading works aimed at organising separate pathways for the assembly-wise movement of EVMs, the Collector ensured that stringent security measures were in place.

Surveillance was bolstered with the installation of CCTV cameras at the strong rooms housing Parliament and Assembly EVMs, providing real-time monitoring to election observers.

To mitigate any logistical challenges, the Collector directed RTC officials to arrange buses on designated routes and establish a temporary bus stand at Krishna University for polling staff. Lighting arrangements were also scrutinised to ensure optimal visibility and safety throughout the premises.

DRO K Chandrasekhara Rao, AD Survey Manisha Tripathi, and Municipal Commissioner of Machilipatnam Corporation Bapiraju and others were present during inspection.