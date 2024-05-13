‘Note for vote’ rampant in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Soon after the silence period started at 6 pm on Saturday drawing curtains on the nearly two month-long intense election campaign in the State, Assembly and Lok Sabha contestants got busy luring voters with cash and kind to win the elections.

Though election commission observers, district authorities, flying squads and local police have intensified vigil to curb electoral malpractices, agents belonging to both the ruling YSRC and tripartite alliance leaders are said to be distributing money to the voters urging them to vote in favour of their candidates on Monday.

The amount seems to be ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000, and the other inducements include costly gifts such as sarees and electronic gadgets.

In prestigious Assembly segments like Pithapuram, Mangalagiri, Kuppam, Pulivendula, Vijayawada Central, Mylavaram, Gudivada, Undi, Bhimavaram, Gannavaram, Darsi, Chirala, Nellore, Kavali, Ongole, Kakinada, Eluru, Hindupur, Nagari and Tirupati, the agents of contestants are said to be ready to offer any amount of money.

The offering for vote is said to be quite high in Vijayawada, Guntur, Kadapa and other Lok Sabha constituencies where the heavyweights of YSRC and TDP-JSP-BJP combine are in fray.

While cash is being directly distributed to the voters at their houses at some places, in other places representatives of contestants are issuing coupons to avoid police vigil. The coupons can be exchanged at designated shops in villages or towns for cash.