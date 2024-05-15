Andhra Pradesh: EVMs and election equipment from NTR district shifted to 27 strong rooms

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao affirmed the successful completion of the polling process in the district, lauding the cooperation of the people and political parties.

He ensured the safety of EVMs and other materials in strong rooms fortified with three levels of security.

A total of 27 strong rooms have been arranged across seven assembly constituencies, located within the premises of Nova and Nimra Engineering Colleges in Jupudi of Ibrahimpatnam.

Under the supervision of General Election Observer Manju Rajpal and S Dilli Rao, the process of placing EVMs in the strong rooms and sealing them was conducted on Tuesday, with candidates also in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that the EVMs were securely transported from closed vehicles and reception centres to permanent strong rooms, adhering to stringent security protocols as per guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI).

He also informed that in addition to that robust measures have been implemented to safeguard against water leakage, fire accidents, or electric shocks.

Each strong room features double locking mechanisms, with one key held by the collector’s representative and the other by the Returning Officer (RO). To bolster security, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and state police forces, along with CCTV surveillance, have been deployed.

Candidates are granted permission to observe the special monitoring system via CCTVs, facilitated by passes issued for this purpose.

Executive Magistrates conduct daily inspections, while Returning Officers monitor the facilities periodically, he said.

Dilli Rao disclosed that arrangements for the counting process will be finalised within two to three days. DRO Srinivasa Rao and others officials were present.