Andhra Pradesh: Rural areas record high voting, urban engagement sees slight rise

GUNTUR: While many urban constituencies in the State showed apathy, their voter turnout remained steady compared to the last elections. Although polling percentages in urban areas were lower than in rural areas, they still saw an increase compared to the 2019 elections.

The zeal shown by the voters was quite noticeable this time in major urban areas including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, and Nellore. The voters arrived at their respective polling stations even before 6.30 am and the rush was continued till the midnight in most of the segments.

According to the poll percentage announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Voter Turnout App, 64.35 polling percentage was recorded in Guntur West. The constituency, comprising 26 divisions of Guntur city recorded only 65.84 in 2019. With various awareness programmes organised by the ECI and Guntur district administration, the poll per cent increased to 66.24%. However, the constituency recorded the lowest poll percentage out of the seven segments under the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.