Voter turnout likely to touch 81% in Andhra Pradesh

Voter turnout stood at 80.30% in Kakinada district, with Pithapuram recording the highest polling of 86.63%. East Godavari district reported 80.93% voter turnout with Rajanagaram recording 87.53%, followed by 86.23% in Anaparthi. Except for Rajahmundry Urban and Rural segments, all other Assembly constituencies reported polling above 80%.

Nandyal district in Rayalaseema region reported 81.12% voting with Nandyal Assembly segment recording 75% turnout. Allagadda recorded the highest polling of 83.12%.

Chittoor district logged 82.65% polling with Kuppam reporting the highest voting at 85.87%. All the Assembly segments in the district reported above 80% polling. Sri Sathya Sai district reported 82.77% voting with Dharmavaram Assembly segment recording highest turnout of 88.61%.

Bapatla district reported 82.33% voter turnout, while Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema reported 83.19%. The highest voter turnout of 87.50% was reported in Mandapeta Assembly segment. Except for Razole, all other segments reported polling above 80%. Eluru district reported 83.04% with voter turnout of 87.75% at Ungutur.

NTR district reported 78.70% with Jaggayyapet and Nandigama reporting the highest voter turnout of 86.50%. Krishna district reported 82.20%.