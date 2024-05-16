Andhra Pradesh: Incomplete roads cause severe hardship to hilltop tribals

VISAKHAPATNAM: People of Jajulabanda, a hilltop village in Mulapeta panchayat of Koyyuru mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, face severe hardship due to incomplete road projects and ‘mismanagement’ of funds allocated for rural connectivity.

Access to essential services, particularly medical care, remains a significant concern for the villagers as reaching Arla panchayat, where ambulance service is available, necessitates navigating a treacherous 6 km descent along rough and hilly terrain.

Despite allocation of funds and promise of road construction under the MGNREGA Act, the reality on the ground paints a starkly different picture. The villagers alleged that Pyla Nagar Venkata Ramana received bills totalling Rs 29 lakh for road construction from Arla to Jajulabanda and neighbouring villages.

However, the promised gravel roads, for which funds were credited, remain unfinished, leaving the community grappling with poor road conditions. This challenge was recently exemplified when Kavya of Jajulabanda had to be carried in a doli (makeshift stretcher) to Arla for urgent medical attention on Wednesday, highlighting the dire need for improved infrastructure.

The villagers also revealed that the initial road formation and basic walkable paths were established through their own efforts, using daily wage savings. In addition to the challenges posed by incomplete roads, they also face the absence of reliable drinking water sources.

They lament the muddy water they must filter through cloth before consumption, highlighting the persistent struggle for basic necessities. They expressed that the issue of mismanagement of funds allocated for road construction exacerbates the plight of tribal communities.

“Despite fund allocation, the incomplete work and lack of accountability add to our hardship for healthcare access and well-being,” they rued, adding that the ‘mismanagement’ of funds hampers the completion of road projects and restricts access to essential services.