Gangamma Jatara commences on a grand note in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Seven-day Gangamma Jatara, a cherished festival in Tirupati, commenced on Tuesday with traditional rituals and fervent devotion.

The festivities kicked off with sacred worship and abhishekam at the Vishwarupa Stambham within the temple premises, followed by rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum. The ceremonial flag was hoisted at midnight amidst the chanting of hymns, signifying the beginning of the festivities. Each day of the Jatara holds unique significance and activities.

It may be noted that, Ganga Jatara venerates Thathayagunta Gangamma, the folk goddess of Tirupati, believed to be Lord Venkateswara’s younger sister. Traditionally occurring during mid-May each year, this year’s festival is slated from May 7 to May 15.

However, due to the elections, Section 144 was enforced Statewide, prohibiting public processions or group gatherings. Despite this, a procession typically commences from Avilala on the city outskirts to the temple, where devotees present offerings on her birthday.

The eve of the penultimate night holds particular significance, marked by the ceremonial demolition of a large clay idol installed in front of the temple.

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) is ensuring comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming festival in Tirupati.

MCT Commissioner Aditi Singh has issued directives to all municipal department heads to oversee arrangements for the festival. Emphasising on health and safety, she tasked Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Yuva Anvesh Reddy with setting up a medical camp and ensuring ambulance readiness. Sanitation supervisors Chenchaiah and Sumathi were instructed to enhance cleanliness in temple premises and nearby areas through bleaching activities and provision of dustbins.

To ensure devotees’ comfort, MCT superintendent engineer Mohan and municipal engineer Chandrashekhar were directed to prioritise drinking water facilities and overall management within the temple premises.

Electrical Engineers Subbaramaiah and Narendra were tasked with maintaining proper lighting, both at the temple and along streets. Commissioner Aditi Singh stressed the need for special arrangements on the Jatara’s concluding day, May 21, to ensure all facilities are provided.