Women’s mandate will ensure YSRC win: Malladi Vishnu

VIJAYAWADA: The rise in participation of women in the polling process is driven by the YSRC prioritising their welfare across social and economic domains, said party Vijayawada president and Central MLA Malladi Vishnu.

Appreciating women for participating in the polling process in large numbers, he noted that the significant role played by women will bring the party back to power.

He asserted that women waiting in queues till late hours to exercise their franchise underscored their strong support for the YSRC.

The State Planning Board vice-chairman further pointed out that over the last five years, the State government disbursed welfare benefits worth Rs 2,79,786 crore, with a substantial portion directed towards women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and non-DBT channels.

In the Central Constituency alone, welfare benefits amounting to Rs 402.46 crore have been provided, reflecting the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, he added.

Malladi Vishnu also highlighted the significant representation of women in various leadership positions, including cabinet roles, local bodies, and legislative councils.

Exuding confidence, he said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be re-elected as Chief Minister with the overwhelming support of women.