Kadiri segment never represented by heirs of former legislators

ANANTAPUR: Sons and daughters treading in the footsteps of their politician parents is quite common in Indian or Andhra Pradesh politics. From an MP to a sarpanch, every people’s representative wants to see his son or daughter as his political heir.

At least one or two Assembly or Lok Sabha constituencies in every district of the State are represented by the heirs of former MLAs and MPs. In the just concluded elections too, several heirs of former MLAs and MPs are in the fray.

But, there is an Assembly constituency, probably the only one in the State, which has not been represented by heirs of former MLAs since its inception. It is Kadiri Assembly segment in Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in Sri Sathya Sai district.

The constituency went to polls for the first time in 1952. KV Vema Reddy of Congress won the election. Leaders of all major political parties, including the Congress, TDP, BJP and YSRC and an independent, have won from Kadiri segment, but none of them is a political heir of former MLA. Vema Reddy went on to win the seat in 1955 and 1967.

The Congress has won the seat six times, TDP thrice, YSRC twice, BJP once and Independent once. None of the elected MLAs are sons or daughters of the former MLA, revealed a senior politician.

Apart from Vema Reddy, it was Mohammed Shakir who won the seat twice, once on Congress ticket and the second time as the TDP candidate. No other MLA could win the seat for the second time.

The YSRC, which won the seat in 2014 and 2019, aims for a hat-trick. Attar Chand Basha was elected from Kadiri in 2014, while P Venkata Sidda Reddy won the seat in 2019. Denying him a possible consecutive win for the second time, the YSRC leadership had fielded BS Maqbool Ahmed from Kadiri this time. It is confident of winning the seat for the third consecutive time, making Kadiri a YSRC bastion, a political analyst observed.