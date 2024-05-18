Moderate rains, thunderstorms likely in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) forecasted light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms in the State for the next four days due to formation of gyration over Rayalaseema and adjoining North Tamil Nadu regions, with trough extending from South Chattisgarh and Comorin regions.

In a release on Friday, APSDMA managing director Ronanki Kurmanath stated that light to moderate rains with scattered thundershowers are likely in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR, Annamaiah, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts in the coming four days. Isolated parts of Parvathipuram Manyam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, and Bapatla districts are likely to experience light rain with thundershowers.

He further advised the people to be alert during thunderstorms and urged farmers working in fields, agricultural labourers and cattle rearers to not to stay under trees and in open places.

Meanwhile, several parts of Andhra Pradesh have experienced light to moderate rainfall on Friday. Highest rainfall of 131.2 mm was recorded in Amruthalur mandal of Bapatla district, followed by 96.4 mm in T Sunduru, and 67 mm in Chebrolu of Guntur district, 78 mm in Bethamcherla of Nandyal district, 60 mm in Gandlapenta of Annamayya district, 50.7 mm in Madakasira of Chittoor district, 50.7 mm in Pamuru of Prakasam district, and 43.7 mm in Tanakallu of Sri Sathya Sai district. The average rainfall of 28 mm in Bapatla district, 21.5 mm in Guntur district, 18.9 mm in Krishna district, 13 mm in Kurnool district, and 9.3 mm in Prakasam district were recorded.

APSDMA also reported that no heatwave-like conditions were reported across Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

It predicted that six mandala and 21 mandals across the State will reel under heatwave on Saturday and Sunday respectively.