Normalcy returns to Palnadu after six days

GUNTUR: Normalcy has returned to Palnadu on the sixth day after poll violence. Section 144 has been imposed in the district following the violence that rocked the district.

Though the vigil is high in the majority of places, police eased the restrictions and permitted shops and business establishments and local transport to function on Saturday, providing much needed relief to the people. However, sensitive areas, including Piduguralla, Macherla and Karempudi are totally under the control of the police as explosives were seized during a search operation at Pinnelli in the Assembly segment.

K Ramanjaneyulu, a resident of Macherla, said, “Police have permitted shops to open from the morning to the evening only. Following the orders, we are shutting our shops voluntarily to prevent any law and order issues.”

The police have arrested over 250 out of more than 430 accused in nearly 30 offences on the polling day and the aftermath in Palnadu district. The arrested belong to both the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP.

A total of 27 cases were registered, 20 on the day of polling, and seven in the following days. Apart from this, the police are also conducting counselling to cadres of both the parties as the area is prone to more violence.