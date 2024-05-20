SIT to submit report on election violence in Andhra Pradesh to DGP today

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day intensified reviewing of the cases related to election related offences reported on May 13 and 14, and the probe carried out by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector General of Police (IG) rank officer Vineet Brijlal has reportedly come to an end.

According to sources, the SIT chief is likely to submit a final report on the investigation carried out in the past two days to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Monday, who will submit the same to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Divided into four teams, the 13-member SIT visited four different locations in three districts on Saturday and Sunday, where violence erupted on the day of polling (May 13) and the aftermath. As part of their investigation, the SIT officials reviewed the status of the ongoing investigation and enquired the causes of violence and persons involved in the riots.

A total of 33 cases registered in connection with the offences reported on the day of election and post-poll incidents in three districts - Palnadu, Tirupati and Anantapur - were reviewed and the SIT officials collected all the details, suggested alterations of Sections, and examined the evidence such as CCTV camera footage and others. The officials also collected statements of the victims, eyewitnesses and others.

It may be recalled that the DGP on Friday constituted the SIT following the directions of the ECI. The SIT officials launched their investigation on Saturday by visiting the violence-hit places in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati.

During the two-day investigation, the SIT officials mainly focused on reviewing the cases filed in the three districts pertaining to election related offences.