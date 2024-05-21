Andhra Pradesh: After elections, it’s break time for politicians

VIJAYAWADA: After hectic electioneering and a whirlwind tour of the State addressing election rallies, politicians of different parties took the much-needed break.

As there is still time for the announcement of the election results, many of them have decided to spend some quality time with their families and go on vacation to different places.

Some went abroad while others went on pilgrimage. Some others are on their way to must-visit places in the country. There were a few other leaders, who chose to remain at their homes, spending quality time with their families and conducting get-togethers with friends and well-wishers.

YSRC supremo and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy went abroad on May 17 along with his family. According to party sources, he left for London and is likely to visit other European countries during his stay there. There was some delay in his foreign tour as the CBI court’s permission for his foreign trip was delayed. He is expected to return by the end of this month.

TDP chief and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu along with his family went abroad on vacation. He reportedly went to the USA and is likely to return by the end of May. During his stay there, he is likely to undergo health check up for various ailments he has been suffering from for some time, sources said.

Before leaving for abroad, he along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, who too had tirelessly campaigned for her husband in Kuppam, from where he contested, visited Shirdi. Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who contested from Mangalagiri, also went abroad along with his family, sources said.

TDP’s ally and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who contested from Pithapuram Assembly constituency, went abroad along with his family on May 18 and is expected to return by this weekend.

Though party sources did not reveal where he went, talk is that he might have gone to Russia, his wife Anna’s native country.

Some other politicos, who went abroad were Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath, who contested from Gajuwaka Assembly segment. He went to Istanbul in Turkey for vacation. Visakha Dairy Chairman and YSRC nominee for Vizag West constituency Adari Anand Kumar has reportedly gone to the USA. YSRC candidate for Kakinada Chelamsetty Sunil also went to the USA.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana is likely to visit Germany this week. However, the schedule is yet to be finalised.

YSRC candidate S Kota Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao went to the USA after polling. YSRC candidate for Kurupam Assembly constituency and former deputy chief minister P Pushpa Sreevani went to Munnar in Kerala along with her family members.

State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari went to Hyderabad with her family as she often stays there. BJP contestants Sujana Chowadary and CM Ramesh too are said to have returned to Hyderabad, where they live and where they have businesses. Some contestants have reportedly gone to Chennai, Bengaluru and other places in the country.

Avanthi Srinivas goes on pilgrimage to Srisailam

There were some contestants like Muttamesetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi Srinivas), who contested from Bheemili, went on a pilgrimage to Srisaliam, while TDP nominee for Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency PVGR Naidu, alias Ganababu, visited Tirumala and later Subrahmanyeswara Swami temple at Kukke. Minister for Tourism RK Roja visited Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu